Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Fame Swati Deval Undergoes Surgery; Know Details

Swati Deval became a prominent name in the Marathi television industry after appearing in the popular soap opera Majhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. She went on to become a household name with the Zee Marathi show. Swati plays the negative role of Pari’s aunty in the daily soap. Recently, the actress revealed being admitted to the hospital for minor surgery. Swati shared details about the same in an extensive note on Instagram.

On Sunday, November 4, Swati shared an update on her health by posting a couple of photos from the hospital bed on the platform. In addition to that, she wrote, “Hello friends, I had a minor surgery yesterday. Now, I am ok by Swami’s grace and blessings. And, all your love made this possible." She then urged her fans to take proper care of their bodies by keeping junk food at bay. She highlighted. “We should take care of our body and not neglect it. Treatment should be done on time. Our body needs nutritious, healthy food in daily life."

“Since I am a huge foodie, I have a habit of going to restaurants, trying various dishes and asking the waiters for recipes to try at home. That’s why all this happened. And, my meal times are not fixed. We need to understand where to stop and how much to pamper the body," added Swati.

Towards the end of her note, Swati Deval expressed being lucky to have a caring husband like Tushar. She revealed that her partner was beside her while she was admitted to the hospital, ensuring that all her requirements were met. She ended the note by expressing, “Love you, Tushki." Soon after Swati’s post surfaced on Instagram, fans wished her a speedy recovery in its comments section.

Swati Deval is currently a part of the popular TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, directed by Ajay Mayekar. It airs on Zee Marathi.

