Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Myra Vaikul Dances With Her Father, Fans Love The Video

One of the many reasons why Marathi television viewers just can’t miss watching Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is the adorable child actress Myra Vaikul’s innocent demeanour. Her appearance on the show has made her a household name in the Marathi circuit and has even garnered her a huge following on social media, a commendable achievement for a 5-year-old.

Her Instagram reels often go viral and are loved and appreciated by a lot of people. Recently, a video in which the child artist is dancing with her father at a special occasion has been catching the attention of people and is getting a great response from her fans.

Myra, along with her family, recently attended a party thrown by actor Sankarshan Karhade on the occasion of the birthday of his twin children. The party was an enjoyable affair with lots of celebrations but the highlight of the evening was little Myra who took the center stage and broke into a cute dance and was soon joined by his father as well. A fan page of Myra shared a small clip of the father-daughter duo stealing the show with their dance to a foot-tapping instrumental version of the famous song Yamla Pagla Deewana. Take a look at it.

The reel has got close to 40,000 likes and has been reshared by a lot of people. People flooded the comments section with love and admiration for them and comments like ‘so cute’ and ‘this is adorable’ can be seen on the post. Myra also has her own YouTube channel where videos from her daily life along with her family are shared.

Myra Vaikul plays the role of Pari Kaimat in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath along with Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere in lead roles. The show that airs on Zee Marathi centres around the protagonist’s attempt to impress the daughter of a woman he loves, as the child’s decision on the matter is final.

