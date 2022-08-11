Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath’s Myra Vaikul Grooves To Badshah’s Wakhra Swag

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath fame Myra Vaikul enjoys a massive fandom on social media. Myra, who is only five years old, has over half-a-million followers on Instagram alone. She has shared a new video of herself grooving to a popular Punjabi song on her Instagram handle.

The child actor rocked a shimmery golden top paired with shimmery black pants and brown boots in the video. Myra is also seen holding a wireless microphone as she grooved to Wakhra Swag, originally sung by Navv Inder and Badshah. Along with posting the reel on Instagram, she captioned it writing, “Swag". She also joked about not knowing the lyrics of the song in her caption. Myra’s latest reel was showered with love by many, soon after it surfaced on social media. While one user wrote, “Oh Cutieipie", another one commented, “So cute". So far, the clip has received more than 173 k views on Instagram.

Advertisement

Myra has impressed everyone with her acting skills and her understanding of the sets as well. Currently, she is no less than a star and enjoys a huge fan base on social media. A few days ago, this little diva surprised everyone with her traditional avatar. She sported a green Nauvari saree with a high bun and gajra on the set of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, where they were seen celebrating Mangalagaur. In the video, Myra could be seen dancing with full enthusiasm. Fans were speechless seeing her dance moves. They flooded the comment section with heart emojis. The video has received over an astonishing 1.3 million views in no time.

Myra rose to popularity after starring in the Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. The series is directed by Ajay Mayekar and written by Sankarshan Karhade. It is produced under the banner of Creative Minds Production. The show features Shreyas Talpade as Yashwardhan Indrajit Choudhary, Prarthana Behere as Neha Kamat and Myra Vaikul as Pari in the lead role.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here