Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath Fame Swati Pansare to Star in This Marathi Film

Marathi serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath has carved a distinctive image in the hearts of the audience in a short time. The audience loves each character of the show. The chemistry between the lead pair of Shreyas Talpade and Prathna Behra is also cherished big time by the audience. Child artist Maira Vaikul, needless to say, is everyone’s favourite.

Swati Pansare, who plays the character of Yash’s aunt, Mithila, in the serial has now bagged a Marathi film, titled I am Sorry. The Marathi film will hit the screens on May 13. The actor announced the film on her Instagram account with the caption, “New Marathi film# I AM SORRY#Music launch."

Swati Pansare will star in the film alongside actor Riyaz Mulani in the lead role. The film will also feature Anurag Sharma, Neha Tiwari, Samira Gujar, Asmita Khatkhate, Omkar Jadhav, Sushma Sinalkar, Sanvi Chavan among others.

I am Sorry will be produced by Abdul Majid Chikte and will be shot across Maharashtra in association with Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi’s Pickle Entertainment. The movie has been written and directed by Deepak Bhagwat.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Swati Pansare started her career as a model after completing her studies and walking on the ramp for numerous designers and brands. The actor eventually made her debut in TV serials in supporting roles.

