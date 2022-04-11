Home » News » Movies » Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath: Grandfather Finds Pari is Neha's Daughter. What Happens Next

Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath: Grandfather Finds Pari is Neha's Daughter. What Happens Next

The duo of Yash and Neha is a favourite of the masses.
The promo is creating a buzz among the show’s daily viewers.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 11, 2022, 14:31 IST

Marathi popular television show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is currently witnessing a nail-biting plot twist. A promo from the upcoming episode of the show has been shared by the makers via Zee Marathi’s Instagram handle with the caption, “Will Pari and Neha’s relationship come before grandparents?"

Neha has hidden the fact that Pari is her daughter from Yash’s grandfather. But now the grandfather will get to know the truth. What happens next?

According to a recently released promo, Grandpa visits Neha to meet her and he understands that Pari is Neha’s daughter. “However, nobody knows what he will do after leaving.

Will they allow Yash and Neha’s relationship after knowing all this? Besides, will they accept Neha as their daughter-in-law? Will the troubles of Neha and Yash increase due to this? Many such questions are now being asked and debated among the audience. The promo is creating a buzz among the show’s daily viewers.

The duo of Yash and Neha is a favourite of the masses. Ever since the two confessed their love to each other, the love track between the two has made the show all the more interesting. But even so, everyone is curious about when the two will tie the knot. Pari has also accepted Yash as her father and agreed to the marriage.

Neha also takes care of Yash’s grandfather and his family. But since the truth about Pari is hidden from her grandparents, the new challenges, which she and Yash will have to face, will be revealed in the upcoming episode. The audience, however, is waiting for the wedding of the two.

