Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Update: Will Grandpa Finally Get to Know Pari, Neha's Truth?

Zee Marathi’s Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath has managed to carve a place in the minds of the viewers in a very short span. For the past few days, the daily show has revolved around the truth of Pari and Neha’s relationship, which is still hidden from their grandparents.

According to a recent promo, Yash brings Pari to the palace. That’s when Pari and Yash’s grandfather meet. While talking, grandfather asks Pari about her mother. Just then, Sameer stops Pari from telling grandpa that Neha is her mother.

Even so, now that Sameer has stopped Pari, it will be interesting to see what Pari tells her grandfather.

Yash and Neha have developed a fairy relationship for their grandfather’s health. But it will be interesting to see how Grandpa reacts once he understands the truth about the fairy. It will also be interesting to see if they will ever allow Neha and Yash’s relationship to continue.

At present, the audience is eagerly waiting for Yash and Neha to get married. The show’s daily viewers are curious as to when the silk knot of these two will be tied.

The show is headlined by Shreyas Talpade, who plays the role of Yash, and Prarthana Behera as Neha Kamat. Myra Vaikul is seen playing the role of a Pari, who has won the hearts of everyone with her cuteness and innocent acting.

