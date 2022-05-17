Mazi Tuzhi Reshmigaath Fame Krishna Mahadik Following His Father Abhijeet's Footprint

Actor Abhijeet Mahadik’s son Krishna has also started his career in acting as a child artist. He is seen in the television show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshmigaath. Directed by Ajay Mayekar, the show features Prarthana Behere, Shreyas Talpade and Myra Vaikul in lead roles.

Krishna plays the role of Ojas, a special friend of Pari. Krishna has been appreciated for his role. He gained huge fame through the series. He recently got a chance to appear in a Paytm advertisement.

Krishna’s father Abhijit Mahadik is also an actor. He has played all kinds of roles in Hindi and Marathi serials. He is currently playing the role of IPS Vinayak Mane in the popular series Phulala Sugandh Maticha on Star Pravah.

Abhijit Mahadik has previously featured in New Target, Jai Jai Swami Samarth, Swarajya Janai Jijamata, Sonyachi Paval, Namak Ishq Ka, Molkareen Bai, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Abhijith recently shared a video of his son on Instagram. The video had several pictures of Krishna along with him and other cast members of Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. He captioned the video, “Ojas Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaatha". Everyone loved and appreciated the video.

After seeing the video, it can be said that Krishna is totally following in his father’s footsteps. At this small age, he developed his interest in and love for acting. He has now become a social media star as well.

Meanwhile, in the series, Shreyas Talpade portrays the character of Yashwardhan Choudhari, who returns from the UAE to Mumbai to handle his family business under the guidance of his grandfather. He falls in love with his employee Neha Kamat. The serial revolves around how Yash convinces Neha and her daughter Pari to their marriage.

