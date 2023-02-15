MC Stan has shared his Bigg Boss 16 winning moment with Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan on his official Instagram account. The rapper penned a heartfelt thank you note to his fans for showering him with so much love and support.

MC Stan shared two pictures alongside the note dedicating to his fans. In the first picture, Salman is presenting him the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on stage. While the second photo shows Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare lifting MC Stan after the latter’s victory.

Stan wrote, “HISTORIC MOMENT. SHUKRIYA FAM TUMKO KHUDKO MALUM. What a journey it has been. Grateful and Honoured for all the luv India has showered. Haq hai sabko. I feel you @beingsalmankhan bhai thanks for always guiding and showing the right path End tak." (sic)

However, many Bigg Boss 16 fans were not happy with MC Stan’s victory. After Stan was declared the winner on Sunday night, hashtag ‘undeserving winner’ began trending on Twitter, with a section of Bigg Boss 16 fans expressing their displeasure over his win. Many Bigg Boss 16 viewers including host Salman Khan had thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would lift the trophy.

MC Stan broke his silence on being called the “undeserving winner" in a recent interview with Indian Express.com. He said, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

