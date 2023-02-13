MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16; Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception

MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He took home a trophy and cash prize of Rs 31.80 crore. Stan was announced as the winner of the reality show on Sunday, February 12 during the mega grand finale. While MC Stan won the show, Shiv Thakare is the first runners-up. The other three contestants who were a part of the finale were - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

Actress Alia Bhatt attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The actress, who starred with Sidharth in Student of the Year and Kapoor and Sons, made her way to the bash wearing a gorgeous saree. Alia attended the reception sans Ranbir Kapoor. However, the new mom had Ayan Mukerji for the company.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat has made her debut on Instagram. And that too with an elegant picture.

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the video shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya featuring their alleged fight. On Saturday, Aaliya made headlines after she shared a post making new allegations against Nawazzudin to fuel their fued. While Nawazzudin is yet to react to the post and claims, Kangana sided with the actor and urged the concerned authorities to help him in his fight. She also accused Aaliya of not allowing Nawazzudin into his own house.

After much anticipation and a lot of waiting, Salman Khan has finally unveiled the first track from his much-talked-about film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The romantic track is a love anthem that will surely leave you lovestruck. Salman Khan launched the song, during the grand finale of his reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

