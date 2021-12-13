MCU's Eternals Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on This Date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of super heroes has led the theatre audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years, and now the Eternals are bringing all of that signature Marvel Studios’ action, spectacle and thrill to the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. After a successful theatrical release, MCU’s Eternals will be having an OTT release in January 2022. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12, 2022.

The film follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

