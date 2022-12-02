Meenakshi Chaudhary Exudes Elegance In This Pink Embellished Saree

Meenakshi Chaudhary, the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018, is a popular face in the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in the 2021 film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. With her first project itself, the actress-model cultivated a huge fanbase on social media. Besides her acting prowess, Meenakshi is also known for her sartorial choices.

The Tollywood diva often shells out major fashion goals for fans with pictures from her photoshoots. And, once again, she won the hearts of many with her latest look for a promotional event of her newly released film, HIT: The Second Case. On Wednesday, November 30, Meenakshi shared a streak of pictures on Instagram, flaunting a traditional look.

In the photos, the 25-year-old actress is seen rocking a heavily embellished baby pink saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and dual strap. She complemented her saree with dewy makeup, including pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and dark-pink lips. Meenakshi kept her hair open in soft curls and rounded off her look with a bindi and a pair of statement earrings.

Advertisement

Check out Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the pictures, one of her fans commented, “Gorgeous," while another gushed, “Beautiful." Many others showered her with heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

Two days back, Meenakshi shared another set of pictures from the HIT 2 pre-release event in the same outfit. Along with posting the pictures, she wrote, “Some candid moments from this magical night."

Advertisement

On the work front, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s movie HIT: The Second Case was released today, December 2. The film is a mystery thriller, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It marks the second instalment of the HITverse. Besides Meenakshi, the movie features Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here