Meenakshi Chaudhary Is a Vintage Beauty In Latest Portrait Photos; Check Post

Beauty pageant titleholder Meenakshi Chaudhary represented Haryana at Femina Miss India 2018 pageant and was crowned Miss Grand India. She also represented India at Miss Grand International 2018 and was crowned as 1st runner-up. The model-turned-actress has now become a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. She made her film debut in 2021 with the romantic drama film, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Since her first project, she has managed to carve a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Recently, the diva dropped a series of images on her Instagram, which went viral in minutes.

Meenakshi shared two portraits of herself. In the first photo, the actress is seen in a neutral makeup look with smokey eyes and nude lips. She kept her curly hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings. In the second snap, she added the same photo in a monochrome filter. Meenakshi captioned her post, “In the trend of AI edits ruling the social media, thought of just putting a gold old style portrait."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnLpNFCJ93S/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

The post was loved by her fans. One of them commented, “You are looking awesome," while another one wrote, “You are real beauty". “Angel," complimented the third user.

Meenakshi is a fashionista, and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days back, the 25-year- old actress shared a couple of pictures in a black floor-touch Anarkali dress with a plunging v-neck line and golden detailing at the borders. She looked stunning in her ethnic outfit. The actress chose a nude makeup look, kept her hair open, and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings, a choker, and a long chain with a flower pendant.

The photos were loved by her fans, and they showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Meenakshi was last seen in the crime thriller film HIT: The Second Case. The movie was directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also featured Adivi Sesh and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres last year on December 2 and became a super hit at the box office.

Now, Meenakshi will appear in the Tamil-language action, spy thriller movie Kolai. The movie is written and directed by Balaji Kumar and stars Vijay Antony and Ritika Singh in lead roles. While Murali Sharma, Radhika, and Arjun Chidambaram will also be seen playing crucial parts in the movie. It is jointly produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures. The music for the movie is composed by Girish Gopalakrishnan, while Sivakumar Vijayan is the director of photography and Selva RK will handle the editing.

