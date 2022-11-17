Meenakshi Sheshadri Returns To India After Nearly 27 Years, Actress Says 'I Want To Do Films Again'

Meenakshi Sheshadri, who is recognised for her strong character portrayals in 1980s films like Damini, Ghatak: Lethal, Shahenshah and Hero, is back in India now after 27 years. The actress was settled with her family in the USA.

In a recent interview with ETimes, she opened up about wanting to do films again. She said, “I want to return to movies. I want to act again. Aisa lag raha hai jaise kuch adhura reh gaya tha.” She also talked about the kind of roles she would want to do. She stated, “With the kind of work that I have done in the past, I think I’ll be able to do any role. So it would be wrong on my part to limit myself to any particular type or category."

The Damini actress has worked with stalwarts like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Talking about her film Dacait with Sunny Deol, she revealed, “With Sunny, I had a kiss in “Dacait," which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that."

Before tying the knot with Harish Mysore, a US-based businessman, Meenakshi Seshadri’s love life used to be in the spotlight.

Reportedly, director Rajkumar Santoshi was supposed to tie the knot with her. Addressing this, the Ghatak actress shared, “Mr Santoshi and I also decided that we will put everything behind us and make 'Damini' as the best film”. She clarified that whatever talks had happened from either end, both of them decided to not comment as it was the most dignifying thing to do. She further added, “I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same."

The actress was recently spotted at a get-together hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon where many stars like Chiranjeevi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and others were present.

