Meera Chopra on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Whatever They Showed Against The Army Wasn’t Cool'

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra has shared her views on Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha which tanked at the box office. In her recent interview, the 1920 London actress revealed why she did not like Advait Chandan’s directorial despite good performances. Mira shared explained that Aamir’s character running for 4 years in the film made no sense to her and that it wasn’t justified. The actress even pointed out that whatever they showed against the Army was not cool.

In her interview with ETimes, Mira shared, “Laal Singh Chaddha was a remake of a film that was released 28 years back. People didn’t question the logic behind it in those days, but it didn’t make sense to her why he was running for 4 years; it wasn’t justified."

Mira added, “And then, I am a true patriot. Whatever they showed against the Army was not cool. The American PM then had introduced a programme for hiring 1 lakh mentally disabled people for those wars that according to him were not special to send his soldiers. The Indian Army doesn’t do that. Nothing like that happened in India. Everybody knows that the elite soldiers were sent to the Kargil war."

The Section 375 star also pointed out another fault in the film saying Laal rescues a terrorist and he’s roaming free in India. She said, “You are questioning our government then. While I understand the aspect of creative liberties in a film, you are showing things that are fundamentally wrong. I have a problem with ‘LSC’ on fundamental issues."

Speaking about her films, Meera Chopra has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Her performance in M. S. Raju’s Vaana earned her a critical appreciation. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘1920: London’ opposite Sharman Joshi. However, Meera failed to make a mark in Bollywood.

The actress opened up about not getting her due in the industry. She said, “Right. Even I feel that way. I have spoken to myself to analyse where I have failed. I couldn’t make myself a part of this industry. I realised that people in this industry like to work with their friends or the people they’re familiar with. I have failed to crack that code."

“The other thing is that I am an introvert. I can’t aggressively put myself out there. I can’t make plans to get clicked by the paparazzi at the airport or at any other place for that matter," she adds.

