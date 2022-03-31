Meera Jasmine All Set For Her Big Screen Comeback, Exudes Elegance in Latest Pics

Actor Jasmine Mary Joseph, known as Meera Jasmine, has been away from films after her marriage to IT professional Anil John. However, Meera has maintained her fitness and is now all set to return to the big screen. In her latest pictures, she looks gorgeous.

Meera exudes elegance in this off-shoulder dress. Her makeup and hair game was on point. Meera wrote in the caption, “clarity is power". Meera was slaying in this glam style. Her fans, awestruck with her style statement, left heart and eye emoticons.

Pause, breathe and repeat. That is Meera’s formula for a happy and successful life which she shared with us. Meera looks simple and comfortable in this light blue outfit. She has opted for no accessories. Meera’s outfit is pure summer style goals. Some users commented that the actor still had the charm of her prime years. Reba Monica John and Devika Sanjay also complimented her.

Meera is a fitness freak and it’s visible in this picture. Her fans commented that she could give today’s actresses a run for the money.

On the work front, Meera will be seen in Malayalam film Makal, which has been written by Iqbal Kuttippuram and directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Meera will be playing the role of Juliet in this film. Besides Meera, Naslen, Siddique, Jayaram, Sreenivasan and others are also part of this film.

Makal is bankrolled by Central Pictures. Devika Sanjay will be her co-star in this film. Apart from Makal, Meera has been seen in Hoo, Pen Singam and other projects.

