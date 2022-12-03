Meera Jasmine Showers Fans With Christmas Vibes In Her Latest Post

Malayalam beauty Meera Jasmine has been ruling our hearts for over two decades. Not only her on-screen persona but her social media presence is also much-loved by fans. She keeps treating them with some of her most adorable pictures on Instagram. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures and showered her fans with Christmas vibes.

Her caption read, “Time to SLEIGH". She was seen in a black solid oversized sweatshirt, and sported a nude makeup look.

Advertisement

Earlier, Meera lit up the internet with a series of photos from her most recent photoshoot. The actress looked stunning in the photos, shared on Instagram, wearing a ruffled floral maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Meera accessorised her look with a pair of baby pink hoops. She completed her look with no makeup and wore her hair down. The diva captioned them, “The untamed beauty of wildflowers."

Meera is regarded as one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile actresses. She made her debut in 2001 with the film Soothradharan. AK Lohithadas wrote and directed the film, in which Dileep starred in the lead role. She went on to work in a number of successful films thereafter, including Run, Bala, Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, Joot, Maurya, Calcutta News, Ladies and Gentlemen, Hoo and Moksha.

Meera also won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her performance in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam. She has also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress twice. In 2005, she received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Kasthuri Maan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here