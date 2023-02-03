Meera Jasmine is one of the evergreen stars of Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She has given a number of memorable performances in films like Run, Ayudha Ezhuthu opposite R Madhavan, Sandakozh’ opposite Vishal, and Kasthoorman. Meera got married in the year 2014 and has settled in Dubai since then. Now, after a long period of time, the talented actress seems to be making a comeback. What has further fuelled the speculations is the actor’s latest photo from a recording studio that she recently shared in her Instagram stories.

Meera made her debut in Tollywood in 2004 with Sivaji starrer Ammayi Gaaad. As the movie was successful, there was a craze in Telugu. Later, Meera worked in the movie Maharathi opposite Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gudumba Shankar.

Her movie Pandem Kodi opposite Tamil hero Vishal was a hit in Telugu as well. Meera’s last Telugu movie was Moksha. In this film, she played the lead role. The film was directed by Srikanth Vemulapalli.

Meera has been trying to enter films again since last year. Shehas got herself fit again. It seems that she has finally got a chance but the details of the project are not out yet.

