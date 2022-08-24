Meera Krishna Says 'Change is Hard', Hints at New Show in Latest Instagram Post

Television actress Meera Krishna has time and again made audiences go crazy with her charm and powerful acting in serials like Akashadoothu, Vandhaal Sridevi, Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, and Arundhathi. Apart from acting, she is also a well-known dancer and can often be seen flaunting her perfect dance moves on social media.

Recently, the actress dropped another interesting dance video on Instagram which portrayed her in a completely different avatar, much to the excitement of viewers. ‘Change is hard at first, Messy in the middle, and gorgeous at the end," captioned Meera on her post.

The fun video clip revealed the actress in a boy-cut hairdo, dressed in a school uniform. She sported a white-collared shirt with a pair of black trousers and a red tie. The identity card which hung from her neck made her look exactly like a school-going teenager. Meera completed her nerdy look by donning spectacles coupled with neon-blue sneakers.

The Malayalam actress, in her unique attire, grooved to the beats of the Wait a Minute song by DJ Exe, which is currently trending on Instagram. She seemed to be enjoying herself, flashing a smile and acing the steps like a pro.

From Meera’s post, it seemed that she was prepping up for some new show. She hashtagged her post with “new show coming up" and “Zee Tamil" indicating that a new television show might be brewing.

No sooner than the video surfaced on the Internet, fans showered Meera’s comment section with compliments, praising her brilliant dance and expressions. While one Instagrammer wrote, “Wowww" another noted, “Everything suits you chechi (elder sister)."

The foot-tapping dance video also captured the attention of Tamil actress Nakshathra Nagesh. “Omg" she commented, adding several heart-eye emojis.

Apart from television serials, Meera also displayed her acting chops in films like Manjupoloru Penkutti and Prema and Rajyam. She is currently seen in the Tamil show, Thamizhum Saraswathiyum.

