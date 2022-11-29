Meesaya Murukku Fame Aathmika Exudes Elegance In This Embellished Lehenga

Aathmika is a popular face in the Tamil film industry. She kickstarted her acting career with a short film directed by Rajiv Menon. Later, she made her big-screen debut as the female lead in Meesaya Murukku, which was released in 2017.

Ever since her first project, Aathmika has etched a special place in the hearts of many. Besides acting, the 27-year-old also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to fashion. She often makes fans stop dead in their tracks with her sartorial choices, and her Instagram handle is proof.

Recently, Aathmika posted a string of pictures from one of her latest photoshoots, which was quick to go viral on social media. In the pictures, she is seen rocking an embellished orange lehenga, which she paired with a maroon blouse, featuring sheer sleeves and golden detailing. She opted for a glam look, which included dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips. A mid-parted hairdo with her tresses left open in soft curls, complemented with an intricately designed Matha Patti, rounded off her look.

Check out Aathmika’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing her photos, one of the users called her “Gorgeous," while another gushed, “Lovely." Many others lavished her with praises by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her Instagram post.

On the career front, Aathmika will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil crime thriller Kannai Nambathey. The film is directed by Mu. Maran of the Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame. Besides Aathmika, it also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role, alongside Sathish and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Sam CS has been roped in to score the music of this Mu. Maran directorial. And, A Sreekar Prasad and KU Mohanan are the faces behind the film’s editing and cinematography, respectively.

Apart from Kannai Nambathey, Aathmika also has the supernatural thriller Naragasooran in the pipeline. The film is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Badri Kasthuri. Its cast boasts of Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, and Indrajit Sukumaran.

