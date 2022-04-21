Meet 27-Year-Old Archana Jois, Who Played Yash’s Mother in KGF Franchise

The Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to set the box office on fire and has already broken many records. People have unanimously praised the movie and Rocky Bhai, with his swag, has become the latest style icon of the nation. While the entire team of the two movies are to be credited for creating the KGF-mania, a special mention is necessary for actor Archana Jois, who played the mother of Yash’s character in the movie.

Although her screen time was less than other actors in the movies, her character was one of the most vital elements of the movies. The emotional bond between mother and son is an important theme throughout both movies and all of Rocky Bhai’s actions — from capturing the KGF mines to wanting to be the richest and most powerful man in the world — stem from his promise to his mother in his childhood that he would win the world for her. Archana, who played a non-glamorous woman struggling to make ends meet with her child, is a beauty in real life and her social media profile is testimony to that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is married and is a trained Kathak dancer as well. She has participated in many stage shows. She keeps sharing photos of herself, sometimes along with her husband on social media. Archana made her Kannada debut with the Kannada serial Mahadevi. She made a name for herself by playing the character of Sundari in the serial.

Did you know that KGF: Chapter 1 was her first movie? She managed to capture hearts with her impeccable acting in her first movie itself. Her role in the movie greatly increased her popularity all over India and she now has more than 1.24 lakh followers on her Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.