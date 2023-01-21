Meet Actress Minissha Lamba Who Called Sajid Khan A “Creature”

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid recently exited the popular reality show. The controversial filmmaker, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations even before entering the show, is again facing criticism. Many actresses accused him of sexual misconduct and a lot of them even demanded his eviction from Bigg Boss 16. However, Sajid Khan continued in the show and exited the Bigg Boss house recently due to his prior commitments.

Sajid is currently working on the film 100 per cent that stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, actress Minissha Lamba, who has been quite vocal about the MeToo movement, recently again targeted Sajid Khan. In an interview talking about the movement and its impact she called Sajid Khan a ‘creature’.

“The MeToo movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better," Lamba said.

Minissha, who turned 38 on January 18, was once a leading actress in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Shoojit Sircar’s film Yahaan and later appeared in movies like Honeymoon Travel Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and Bheja Fry 2. Minissha was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 8 and is now missing from Bollywood.

Minissha wanted to become a journalist but later came into films when she was offered the opportunity. Her last Bollywood appearance was for the 2013 film Zila Ghaziabad after which she has stayed from the Hindi Film Industry.

