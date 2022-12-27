Meet Aditi Sagar, The Actress Who Plays Shiva Rajkumar’s Daughter In Vedha

Kannada film Vedha, starring Shiva Rajkumar, was released on December 23 to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Written and directed by Harsha, the film is an action drama, and it marks the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar’s career. While the star’s fanbase has been left enchanted by his vigilante action, one cannot miss his partner in crime in the movie – the actress who plays his daughter. In the movie, both father and daughter go on a vigilante spree, killing people who had wronged them in the past. The role of the daughter, Kanaka, was a powerful and intense one, and you will be surprised to know that Aditi Sagar, who played Kanaka, is just 18 years old.

Although Aditi Sagar made her acting debut with Vedha, she is already an established singer. Some of her songs gained popularity soon after their releases, including Dum Maro Dum from Raambo 2, The Bengaluru Song from French Biriyani and The Monster Song from KGF: Chapter 2. Aditi is the daughter of Arun Sagar, a versatile actor and popular art director.

Before the release of Vedha, in a media interaction, Aditi had said that she was interested in films from a young age. She even shared that her father Arun Sagar gave her some tips as to how to go about her character in her debut film. Her father asked her to think like Kanaka to get into the skin of her character effectively. Apart from following her father’s advice religiously, Aditi said she also had to get fitter, train for better flexibility and mobility, and learn a few stunts for Vedha.

