Meet Alia Bhatt's 'Wonderfully Weird Ladies' - Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt wants you to meet her ‘wonderfully weird ladies’, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mom Soni Razdan. On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and shared an appreciation post for the important ladies of her life. In the picture, the mom-to-be was seen posing in between Shaheen and Soni.

The Brahmastra actress was seen wearing a white tee along with a denim jacket. Soni was also seen wearing a matching denim jacket in the frame. The ladies flashed their contagious smile for the camera. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies."

The post received love from many, including Anushka Sharma and Rhea Chakraborty who liked the picture. Shweta Bachchan commented, “Lovely," adding a red heart emoji. Fans took to the comments section and showered the trio with love. “Sooooo pretty," a fan commented. “Gorgeous," added another. “Your smile is so sweet," a third fan commented. “Awww!!!So lovely," a fourth fan said.

Alia is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor. As per reports, she is due in November. As reported by E-Times, Alia Bhatt’s delivery date is likely to be around her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday - which is on November 28. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Earlier, another report by Pinkvilla also claimed that the Kapoor family has already enrolled Alia Bhatt’s name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon. Last month, the Kapoor family and Bhatt families came together for an intimate baby shower ceremony. They also had a low-key Diwali celebration at the couple’s residence.

Alia announced her pregnancy in June by sharing a picture with Ranbir from a clinic. “Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption. Alia worked through most parts of her pregnancy. She was busy with the promotions and release of her home production film Darlings followed by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

