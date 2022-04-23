Meet Anmol Vijay Bhatkal, The Boy Who Played Younger Yash in KGF: Chapter 2

Directed by Prashant Neil, KGF: Chapter 2 is making waves across the country and receiving acclaim from audiences around the world. Yash’s performance in the film has also been praised by critics. His action scenes are being compared to expensive Hollywood movies. At the same time, the roles of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2 are also getting a lot of praise.

You know all too well about all these actors. But does anyone know the child artist who played Yash’s childhood role in the film? Without further ado, let’s get to know some unknown things about Junior Yash.

The teenage boy, who played Yash in KGF Chapter 2, is Anmol Vijay Bhatkal. The young Rocky character appears many times in flashbacks in the film.

Anmol is 18 years old and is currently focusing on his studies. Young Yash loves to dance more than acting and has been training for it since childhood.

Dance is not the only thing; the child artist also loves doing strenuous workouts. He often shares videos of his stunts on social media. Although Anmol’s role in KGF is small, his character is the soul of the film.

It took Anmol 12 months to shoot the scenes for young Rocky. The child artist has also worked on the Kannada film Padaka in which he played young Suresh Vishwanath.

Speaking about KGF 2, it is being said that the sequel to the 2018 crime drama opening to an earth-shattering response has set a series of new milestones for the Kannada film industry, opening multiple possibilities for the industry. The Yash starrer is the first-ever Kannada movie to garner over Rs 100 crore on its release day itself.

In India alone, the film reportedly collected more than Rs 134 crore on its opening day, meanwhile, the film’s worldwide collection crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just four days of its release.

