Meet Bros Team Up with Sadhguru for a Song on Isha Foundation's Campaign 'Save the Soil'

Musical duo Meet Bros, who are known for their hit songs in Bollywood films and otherwise, have expressed their gratitude for Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Campaign ‘Save the Soil’ with the new song ‘Bandeya’. The song is composed by them, sung by Meet Bros Ft. Sadguru and Sachet Parampara and penned by Rashmi Virag.

Talking about the song, Harmeet Singh from Meet Bros says, “Singer Khushboo Grewal got in touch with us that the Isha Foundation wants to do a song for this big initiative ‘Save the Soil’ Campaign. We absolutely resonate with the campaign and feel fortunate to have received this opportunity."

Manmeet adds, “The most exciting part was recording the track remotely with Sadhguru while he was travelling to Paris. We decided to book a studio in Paris and recorded with Sadhguru in the middle of his road trip. It was unreal to see him record and give all his heart. His dedication and commitment is unparalleled, in spite of such a big campaign and travel where you meet the Presidents all around the world and equally be involved in the recording of the song. We are blessed to have learnt so much in the process and be in his presence. It is a blessing for us to be part of such a prestigious campaign that we completely resonate with."

The song ‘Bandeya’ was launched at Vigyan Bhavan Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narandra Modi and Sadguru on 5th June. Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal along with Sadhguru will be performing the song live on 12th June in Mumbai for Isha Foundation’s event at Jio Garden BKC.

