Meet Delhi's Simran Kaur, The Go-To Makeup Artist For Brides and Film Stars

The demand for popular celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Simran Kaur is at its peak even during the Covid-19. With her diverse knowledge about beauty and makeup, the Delhi-based make-up artist has earned the title of Gaga. Apart from this, she has also gained popularity as a ‘go-to’ artist for bridal makeup.

Simran Kaur is an example for the youth committed to making a career in the field of makeup and hairstyling. With her passion and hardwork, Simran Kaur has carved a niche for herself from Delhi to Tinsel Town.

With more than 7 years of experience in the makeup industry, Simran has styled over 50 brides from the country.

Starting as a normal girl from Delhi and now owning Simran Kaur Makeup Studio, the make-up artist has come a long way. Simran, speaking about her achievements, once said, “Reaching here was not easy, but we have achieved it with hard work and more commitment."

Needless to say, the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus had an alarming impact on every sector and the world is still grappling with it.

Simran Kaur, explaining how her work was affected, said, “Like the rest of the world’s professionals during the coronavirus period, my work was also badly affected. I took it as an exam and passed with determination and commitment."

She added, “I didn’t let my resolve get weak. I had thought that I could not stop now. I need to make my dream come true. So, I worked overtime during the pandemic and barely took a break from work. After getting success in this, now I am also surprised that we have achieved the position which we always wanted to achieve."

