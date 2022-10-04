Meet Devdutta Nage Who Plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas Starrer Adipurush

Om Raut directed Adipurush’s much awaited teaser, which was finally releasedon October 2, is facing criticism over the poor VFX work. The Prabhas starrer mythological action drama based on the epic Ramayana has been in news since its announcement due to the stellar star cast and high budget. The actor playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the movie has also amped up the curiosity among the viewers.

The artist essaying the pivotal character is renowned Marathi actor Devdutta Nage. Though he is not much known to the audiences outside Marathi industry Devdutta is a seasoned actor.

Advertisement

Before Adipurush, Devdutta has worked in a lot of projects as well. He catapulted to fame with the TV series Jai Malhar. Jai Malhar revolved around Lord Martanda Bhairava. Lord Martanda is also known by the name of Lord Khandoba, a reincarnation of Lord Shiva. Devdutta essayed the titular role of Khandoba in this series. After the success of this project, his next famous role was of Suryaji Malusare, Tanaji Malusare’s brother in Ajay Devgn starrer historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

After working in many serials and films, Devdutta has lapped up a major role of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush. He is every bit excited to essay this character. In a recent interview, narrating his experience of working in Adipurush, Duvdutta said that he feels a special connection with Lord Hanuman. According to the actor, the first gym where he worked out at the age of 17 was named Hanuman Vyayamshala. He could only bag the role in Adipurush due to his well-built physique and Devdutta worked hard to get the nuances of this role perfect.

Devdutta said that he felt comfortable working with Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush as they had worked together earlier in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Satyameva Jayate actor said that he also made friends with actors Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon during the shoot of Adipurush.

Adipurush is expected to release on January 14 next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here