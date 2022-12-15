Meet Kannada Actor Yashwanth Gowda Who Rejected 22 Acting Offers Before Accepting 23rd

Television actor Yashwanth Gowda has left a mark in Kannada households with his strong performance in the Colors Kannada daily soap Kanyakumari. The show, which was quite popular, ended its run about two months back. However, fans of the actor did not miss him for long. He is now playing a leading role in another daily soap, albeit a Telugu one. Yes, Yashwanth has decided to break the barriers of language and foray into his Telugu television debut. The show is called Ammaigaru.

In a previous interview with ETimes, he said he was blessed to have bagged a leading role in the neighbouring industry. He also informed me that the lead actress opposite him Nisha Ravikrishnan, is also from the Kannada industry and so it was easier for him. He said he is yet to master the Telugu language though but is sure he will be able to do it.

Yashwanth has also mentioned that he had earlier received 22 different offers to work in the Telugu television industry but he was not ready. Ammaigaru was the 23rd offer and this time he has taken on the challenge. However, the actor expresses regret at having to end shooting for Kanyakumari. He believes that juggling between schedules of both serials would have been an exciting challenge to him. He, however, aspires to return to Kannada television soon when and where he finds a suitable opportunity.

