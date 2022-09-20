Meet Maasthi, The Master Dialogue Writer For Kannada Films

It’s no secret that Kannada writer Maasthi is the master of dialogue in films. It is worth mentioning that Maasthi is a name to reckon with in Sandalwood today. He is the face behind the famous punchlines of Shivarajkumar’s Tagaru, and stories of several other Kannada films.

“Writing dialogues is putting words together that we use to communicate in daily life with each other," Maasthi said in an earlier interview.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Maasthi is most in-demand today in the Kannada industry. He has an array of exciting films to write dialogues for.

Among many, he is busy working for Bheema, an action-packed film, directed by Duniya Vijay. Maasthi is also writing dialogues for the fourth collaboration of director Preetham Gubbi and Golden Star Ganesh.

In addition, he also has Dhananjaya’s 25th film Hoysala, a cop thriller along with Hattrick hero Shivrajkumar starrer Ghost. Written and directed by M.G. Srinivas, the upcoming film is replete with guns and violence.

Maasthi’s real name is Manju. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he changed his name as there are “so many Manjus in the Sandalwood industry that it becomes difficult to differentiate." He never publicised his original name with his work and used Maasthi as a moniker, which continued after Tagaru.

Maasthi is also the name of the village where he was born. The village was also home to a very famous Kannada writer, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar. “I thought that if I use the name, it will also benefit me." the writer shared.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here