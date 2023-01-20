Meet Madhu Sharma, Bollywood Diva Madhuri Dixit’s Doppelganger

Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has charmed her way into the hearts of millions with her graceful dance moves. The B-town diva has made a lasting impression on the masses in films like Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Koyla, to name a few. Madhuri has served as an inspiration to many, impressing fans with her classical dance performances. While people adore the 55-year-old, there are a few who are lucky to share almost similar facial features with the diva. One such woman named Madhu Sharma has taken the Internet by storm for possessing a striking resemblance with Madhuri.

Madhu Sharma, who claims to be an ardent Madhuri Dixit admirer often takes netizens by surprise with her uncanny resemblance to the tinsel town beauty. Madhu seems to be an active bee on social media, dropping videos enacting famous Madhuri Dixit songs. From her choice of outfits to her on-fleek makeup game, she can very well deceive viewers with her impressive Madhuri look.

In this video, Madu can be seen decked up in a sequinned and shiny, purple-hued saree. Adding oomph to her glamorous avatar, the woman sports a purple and white flower garland that she clubbed with a sparkly bindi and shimmery mauve eyeshadow. In the attire, Madhu exudes the perfect picture of a 90s heroine. She lip-syncs to Madhuri Dixit’s famous Kay Sera Sera song from the movie Pukar.

From her expressions to her gestures, Madhu appears to be the ideal doppelganger of the Maja Ma actress. The woman’s videos have gained plenty of popularity among social media users who are left awe-struck at the astounding similarities between the two.

Some of the comments on her posts read, “Bilkul Madhuri lag rahi ho aap. (You are looking exactly like Madhuri)", “Ye kapda mein aap madhuri dixit lagti ho (You look like Madhuri in these clothes)", “Wahh di carbon copy h ap (Wow, you are simply a carbon copy)." Others have even appreciated her adorable expressions and dance moves.

Madhu’s Instagram bio reads that she is a makeup artist from Agra. She enjoys a massive fanbase of 32.4 k followers on Instagram who love to watch her videos. Meanwhile, speaking of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, the actress got her first break into the Hindi cine industry with the 1984 Hiren Nag directorial Abodh. However, she rose to fame with the blockbuster film Tezaab. Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma. However, the film failed to perform at the box office.

