Meet Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Body Double for Last 30 years

Megastar Chiranjeevi has a crazy fan following across the world. Chiranjeevi was one of the south actors from the 90s who had delivered a number of blockbusters in Hindi as well. He is known for excellent dialogue deliveries and acting on the silver screen. The actor has been dominating the silver screen for the last 30 years and seems unstoppable even at the age of 66.

Chiranjeevi is known for performing the stunts for action scenes while shooting for films, but do you know who had been playing Chiranjeevi’s body double till now? You may be surprised to know that the megastar’s duplicate has been associated with him for the last 30 years.

In fewer cases, the actors in the film have to perform the action sequences on their own while often the stuntmen perform those scenes. However, Chiranjeevi is known for performing the stunt scenes on his own but sometimes his scenes are shot with his duplicates.

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s body double’s name has been revealed by a production company in the recent episode of a comedy show.

As per media reports popular entertainment channel ETV in its new comedy show Drama Company has revealed the name and face of Chiranjeevi’s body double. His name is Prem Kumar who belongs to West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Prem Kumar owns a dance group. Prem recently attended that comedy show Drama Company on ETV. He expressed his gratitude to ETV for providing him a platform.

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in an upcoming film Bhola Shankar which will be released next year. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

