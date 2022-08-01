'Meet Ms Jalaja': Asha Sharath Shares Glimpse Of Her Character From Next Peace

Asha Sharath has been focusing on choosing different roles and it shows in the character teaser of her upcoming film Peace. The teaser takes the audience into the world of Asha’s character Jalaja, giving us a sneak peek into the different looks that Asha appeared in throughout the teaser.

Asha posted a glimpse of her character, leaving his fans excited.

“Couldn’t wait for this much to show you this!! Check out this supercool-self-made woman on the house!! LADIES AND GENTLEMAN MEET Ms Jalaja… From #peace movie!! While it gets a bit messy here, can she roll with those punches?? Let’s see on AUG 19th. See ya’ll in theatres," the caption of Asha’s post read.

In the teaser, Asha Sarath can be seen as a character full of self-respect and truth, who celebrates life, falls in love, and quarrels, and is full of innovations. It can already be confirmed that Jalaja is a new character in presentation and appearance.

The actress has adopted a very different role for the film from her usual detective character or a gentle housewife in family settings. Peace will hit theatres on August 19.

Peace is billed as a social satire with thriller elements and is headlined by Joju George.

The Sanfeer K directorial stars Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh and Mamukoya, and Pauly Wilson.

Peace was shot in picturesque locations of Thodupuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam in 2 months and 15 days, in three schedules.

The upcoming Malayalam film has Safar Sanal, and Ramesh Girija behind the screenplay and dialogue of the project, respectively. Jubair Muhammed composed the music from the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Sanfeer. Ajayan Adat is the sound designer. While, Shameer Gibran is in charge of the cinematography, and Noufal Abdullah handled the editing department.

