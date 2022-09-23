Meet Pawan Bhatt, The Editor of Chhello Show, India’s Official Entry To The Oscars

The news of Gujarati film Chhello Show, directed by Pan Nalin, beating biggies like RRR and The Kashmir Files to be India’s official entry to the Oscars has already spread thick and fast. While the decision has received a mixed response from the audience as a whole, the Gujarati audience is naturally elated with the lesser publicised Gujarati cinema making it big, competing with larger films.

However, it is not just the state of Gujarat that is rejoicing but people of Karnataka have a reason to rejoice too. The film Chhello Show has a Kannada connection as well since the editor of the film is Pawan Bhatt, a resident of Periyadka near Uppinangady in the Dakshina Kannada district, which is expressing their pride in him.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Born to Gopalkrishna Bhatt and Saroja Bhatt, Pawan initially studied to be an engineer, both in Bengaluru and Kolkata. He was really intrigued in the world of cinema even when he was actually in PUC. The technical aspects of editing a movie came naturally to him because he chose computer science as his engineering major. In Mumbai, he also completed a two years course in film editing.

Pavan Bhat has worked as full-scale editor in four movies, while in totality, he has worked in more than 20 films. His very first film as an editor Bhasmasur had bagged awards nationally as well as internationally.

Talking to Vijaya Karnataka in a recent interview, Pawan said that he got the opportunity to work with a senior editor in Chhello Show and he is happy that the hard work paid off. “The movie is releasing worldwide on October 14. The movie has already released in 25-30 countries and is a semi-autobiography on director Pan Nalin’s life," he said. He also said that he wants to work in a Kannada project and that a film was already in talks.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here