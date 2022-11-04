Meet Rehmat Gashkori, The Pakistani Doppelganger of Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth may be one of the biggest icons of Indian cinema but his fame and popularity transcend borders. The superstar’s iconic style, swag and charisma have mesmerized people for decades and many fans have tried to incorporate his style or tried to imitate him. Today, we are going to talk about one such fan from the other side of the border. A Pakistani fan, who resembles Rajinikanth, both in appearance and style has been trending for a while now.

Retired Pakistani civil servant Rehmat Gashkori has been a Rajinikanth fan all his life. As fate would have it, he even bears a striking resemblance to the Enthiren star. And he can pull off all those swag-filled tricks that Rajinikanth is so well known for, like his unique way of wearing sunglasses, throwing a cigarette into his mouth and his iconic way of handling a revolver. A video has been posted on Twitter which introduces us to Rehmat Gashkori and shows us the striking resemblance between them.

The video starts with Rehmat performing all the cinematic tricks of Rajinikanth and then continues with Rehmat talking about how people were initially afraid of pointing out his resemblance to the superstar when he was a revenue officer. It was later when he started posting on Facebook that people pointed out the uncanny resemblance. Rehmat says that when he posted videos of him hunting, his followers even said that he even held the gun and hunted in Rajini style.

Following this, Rehmat started adopting the actor’s signature moves and rough and tough aura. He says that his dream is to one day meet the superstar himself, click a photo with him and tell him that there are two Rajinikanth, one from India and one from Pakistan.

