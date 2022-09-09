Meet Sam CS, the Man Behind the Brilliant Background Score of Vikram Vedha

The trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday to much fanfare. Since the original Tamil film of the same name, of which this one is a remake, was highly acclaimed and successful, expectations are high from the Hindi remake as well. The trailer has lived up to the expectations with fans praising it unanimously. Along with the performances of the cast and the narrative, one aspect that has caught the attention of people is the addictive background score of Vikram Vedha.

The background score of Vikram Vedha has been composed by famed Tamil composer Sam CS, who also scored the Tamil original. Much of the score has been reused by the musician for the Hindi remake as well. Sam CS recently, in a tweet sharing the trailer, credited director duo Pushkar-Gayathri for encouraging him to score music for the film. “Nothing will suffice d feeling of being wanted for your work and efforts," he wrote. While the score of the movie is composed by Sam CS, the songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Sam CS, who has also composed scores for Tamil hits like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, has now come into the radar of Hindi filmmakers after the trailer for Vikram Vedha was unveiled. Recent reports say that the music composer has been receiving a lot of offers from the Hindi film industry as well.

However, no production has made any official statement about bringing Sam CS on board yet. Meanwhile, the makers of the big-budget Malayalam film RDX have roped in Sam CS for its music and the composer is busy with that project.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also directed the original. The original had Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi essaying the roles that Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan play in the remake. Other cast members include Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Vikram Vedha is slated for release on September 30.

