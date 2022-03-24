Meet Selfie Sisters Aishwarya And Soundarya Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently posted a photo in which she shared the frame with her sister Soundarya Rajinikanth on Twitter. Along with the caption, “sister selfie… side and slide", the siblings posed with all similes. This picture has gathered a lot of attention on the internet.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s post:

Aishwarya Rajinikanth loves to post pictures with her family members on social media. She had posted a picture with her father Rajinikanth recently. In the photo, she was seen hugging him. And she also wrote a cute caption dedicated to her father, “What do I say? And is one day enough? My everything.. whole of yesterday people celebrating you and through and through … I’m just blessed was looking back at yesterday and all the love…

Advertisement

“I’m gloating here… the one and truly only SUPERSTAR.. to a healthy and peaceful year ahead appa what more can I say than I love you!" She also gives picture credit to her mom by saying “for once my mother took a good picture!"

On Saundarya Rajinikanth’s birthday, she dropped a picture with her. The two sisters look a bit serious in this photo. Under that, she writes, “We are sari shopping for god’s sake! Why we are both so serious sister? (we look bored out of our wits!) Smiles suit us better… Let this year bring you only smiles, sassy clothes, sentimental memories and sustained happiness n peace! Happy Birthday." Saundarya Rajinikanth replied, “Thank you so much Pappuka" with love emojis.

On the day of love, she posted a photo with her sons and wrote, “Love is unconditional when it comes to family…Never let it burnt out…Two in the frame and my main one taking the picture Happy Valentine’s Day all! Spread only love!"

Advertisement

Aishwarya on Monday announced that she is set to debut in the Hindi language as a director with her upcoming film “Oh Saathi Chal".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.