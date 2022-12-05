Meet Srilalitha, Who Sang The Famous Varaha Roopam For Kantara

Kannada film Kantara has been a massive hit and has collected an estimated Rs 406.75 crore at the worldwide box office. Now as the film’s most popular song, Varaha Roopa, is officially back in the film, the fans are going gaga over the singer’s voice.

The song Varaha Roopam faced court cases after Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of plagiarising their song Navarasam. But now the makers of the film Blockbuster Kannada movie won the case in connection with the copyright dispute regarding the use of the track.

Varaha Roopam has been restored in theaters and soon the makers will add the song to the OTT version as well.

Taking to Twitter, Rishabh Shetty said, “We have won the Varaharupam case with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on OTT platform very soon considering people’s request."

Now the fans have gone crazy and are asking for the name of the singer who sang Varaha Roopam. The song which has achieved a special place in the hearts of the audience is sung by famous young singer Srilalitha.

The singer has participated in several reality shows including Saregamapa, Padutha Theeyaga, Super Singer, Bol Baby Bol, Swaranirajanam, Saregamapa Little Champs, and Swarabhishekam. Currently, she is enjoying the success of her latest song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from the Kannada film Kantara.

Written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G. The plot of the film revolves around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an honest forest officer. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film became one of the most appreciated films in Indian cinema and the Pan India superhit of the Kannada industry after KFG Chapter 2.

