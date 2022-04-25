Meet Srinidhi Shetty, The Beauty Queen Romancing With Yash in KGF: Chapter 2

Model-turned-actor Srinidhi Shetty is currently basking in the supreme success of KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash, and has emerged as a blockbuster hit. The film has already crossed Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office. Srinidhi is playing the role of Reena in KGF 2. She has given a memorable performance as the love interest of Rocky, the character played by Yash.

Her chemistry with Yash was appreciated by the audience and her fans are now eagerly waiting for her next film. Srinidhi has an impressive social media presence with close to two million followers on Instagram. The 29-year-old diva often shares stunning pictures of herself which break the internet.

On Sunday, Srinidhi shared on Instagram some gorgeous pictures in which she posed in a pink Anarkali suit. The post has gone viral and notched up more than 800,000 likes within hours.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Srinidhi a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Jain University in Bengaluru. After her graduation, she took up modelling and went on to participate in the 2016 Miss Diva pageant. The beauty pageant did wonders for Srinidhi as she was crowned Miss Supranational India. Consequently, Srinidhi also represented India at Miss Supranational 2016 and won the global beauty pageant.

Srinidhi was soon offered the dream role in Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1. Srinidhi reflected on her journey in a recent interview with PTI. Srinidhi said, “Movies were always on the agenda but I didn’t think it would happen this soon with these films. I feel blessed and fortunate that I got the opportunity early in my career, it’s all like a dream. I thought that I would go and give auditions but things happened quickly. I try to work hard and I don’t take all of this for granted."

Advertisement

Srinidhi will next feature in superstar Vikram’s action-thriller, Cobra. The film is directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and will release in May.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.