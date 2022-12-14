Meet The Filmmaker Who Penned Dialogues of Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Telugu Version

After the long wait of thirteen years, the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar is finally in theatres. The Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set with its glory to hit the theatres on December 16 in many dubbed languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. With Hollywood dubs having their own fan base, the sequel is expected to win over regional audiences with a hint of local flavour.

The focus on dubbing is not just in terms of voice-over artists but also the dialogues. The actor and director Srinivas Avasarla has picked up his penned or rather say keypad to write the film’s dialogues for the Telugu version. He is known for his lovable roles in films such as Ashta Chamma and A Aa. He also craved his niche in storytelling by directing Oohalu Gusa Gusalaade. Srinivas has a characteristic style in dialogue writing and it will be reflected in the Telugu version of this film.

Advertisement

The film is being billed as the fourth most expensive movie of all time and is expected to become the highest-grossing film breaking the record set by the first instalment, Avatar.

Avatar: The Way Of Water has actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. They are now parents of five children but their happy life was disrupted by ‘sky people’ who are after Jake. Due to this, the family has to take refuge in the Metkayina clan but the family has to also learn ways to survive underwater.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2: Way Of Water is the revival of the cult franchise. It is said that it would be followed by Avatar 3 which is expected to release on December 18, 2026, and then Avatar 4 which is scheduled for December 22, 2028. The success of the first three films in the franchise will also determine whether James Cameron would be making Avatar 5 in future.

Read all the Latest Movies News here