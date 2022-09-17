Meet The First 4 Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT saw Roopesh Shetty bagging the best performer of the season, following which he took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. But the fun doesn’t end here. The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, the television series, is all set to premiere from September 24. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced the top four contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, who will be making their way to the upcoming television season of the reality show. Who are these lucky four? Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer.

After coming so close to the win, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Jayashree Aradhya, and Jashwanth Bopanna got evicted at the grand finale, which brought their Bigg Boss Kannada journey to an end. Now, let’s take a look at the top 4.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

1. Roopesh Shetty

Roopesh Shetty has been a rockstar inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. He emerged as the topper of the OTT segment and took home Rs 5 lakh as well as a Bigg Boss 9 ticket. The Mangaluru boy has managed to build a positive rapport with his housemates.

2. Aryavardhan

Aryavardhan has made his way to the television season of Bigg Boss Kannada. A numerologist by profession, he was fondly addressed as ‘Gurugale’ by the fellow contestants. Throughout his journey, he has managed to keep the entertainment quotient high, and be a sport when it comes to tasks.

3. Rakesh Adiga

Rapper-actor Rakesh Adiga was the third contestant to enter the TV series of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. He is arguably one of the strongest contestants of the OTT season. The evicted contestants have also lauded Rakesh’s game inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Advertisement

4. Saniya Iyer

Saniya was the fourth and the final contestant to make her way to Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Her journey in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is worth a mention. The actress never hesitated from taking stand for the right, which made her one of the favourites among the audience. Saniya indeed played her game with utmost grace.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here