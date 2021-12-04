Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas And Their Instagram Following

Imagine a day in your life without Instagram. You can’t, right? Neither can we. Well, it is not just us who are hooked to the social media world. Celebrities, from all walks of life, also use it as a tool to stay connected with their fans and admirers. From promoting films on the platform to sharing snippets from their lives, celebrities keep appearing on our feed from time to time. Here are celebrities of the south film industries who have a massive following on Instagram.

1.> Allu Arjun

Advertisement

The stylish actor enjoys a massive fan following on the photo and video sharing platform. He has 13.9 million followers. Allu Arjun is right now gearing up for his film Pushpa.

2.>Vijay Deverakonda

The “World Famous Lover" is here with 13.8 million followers. The actor is currently in the US shooting for his pan-India film Liger, featuring Ananya Panday and the legendary Mike Tyson.

3.>Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer, who is currently enjoying the success of his film Kurup, is at number 3 with 9.4 million followers. After the film entered the 50 crore club, the actor wrote, “Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you."

4. >Mahesh Babu

The nation’s heartthrob has 7.5 million followers. The actor will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Advertisement

5.> Prabhas

The Baahubali star needs no introduction. Right now, he is enjoying 7.4 million followers on Instagram. We will next see him opposite Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

It is very clear from these numbers that social media is a blessing in disguise for both the stars and their fans. While the stars get an amazing opportunity to get to interact with their fans personally. Fans also get a chance to know their favourite celebrities more up close and personal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.