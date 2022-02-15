Meet The Prince Dance Group From Odisha Rocking India's Got Talent

The Prince Dance Group, comprising 13 tribal children from the remote Malkangiri district of Odisha, has proven that hard work and dedication always bring success. The group has regaled the audience with their performances in a host of reality TV shows, including most recently in India’s Got Talent. The performers, whose age varies from 10 to 18, mainly base their performance on a mix of martial arts and dance forms. The youngsters, residing in the Swabhiman Anchal, have not let poverty or other obstacles come in the way of their passion.

Their talent was first identified by their trainer Binash Mishra, who brought them to the training centre. They had arranged for their food and boarding. The children have also received success from the All Odisha Martial Arts Association, and they gained recognition gradually over the years.

After a lot of struggle, with the help of some generous people, the group was able to fly to Mumbai to participate in a reality show. Ram Madkami of Prince Dance Group says, “We never thought we would go this far. Coming to Mumbai has added to our excitement. Now, we are looking forward to showcasing our talent not only nationally but also internationally."

All the members of Prince Dance Group are extremely happy about their success. Nakul Kirsani, who is a part of this group, says that they are practicing for the fourth round of the show. Arjun Kharala said, “I never thought I would get this far. All this was possible only because of our trainer Binash Saran. We will do even better in the next round," he said.

