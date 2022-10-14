Meet The South Divas Who Are Stealing Hearts With Pan-India Movies

The Indian film industry has some heart-throbbing beauties that steal all our hearts with their gorgeous looks and stellar acting. These divas leave no chance unexplored to astound audiences across India with their skilful art in addition to their notable performances in their films.

The south divas have been making us fall head over heels with their beauty and performances in recent years as the south-Indian actresses have made their mark in pan-Indian films with their enormous blockbusters. They have a history of having modest starts in their careers before quickly rising to fame by giving stellar performances in each movie.

Here are a few divas from the south’s film industry who have made a mark of themselves in recent films and nailed their performances!

Starting with Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has been winning everyone’s hearts, and we can’t get enough of her stunning appearance. Her charming grin has been stealing hearts on social media and elevating her to the status of another nationally renowned diva of the southern film industry.

The actress has effectively made her mark with notable performances in Geeta Govindham, Yajamana, Bheeshma, and Pogaru, among other films. She will soon return to the Hindi cinema industry with the Pushpa sequel and movies like Animal, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Next up, on the list is the actress who won the SIIMA award and is well-known in the Telugu cinema industry. She attained fame in showbiz, thanks to her outstanding work in the films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Oka Laila Kosam, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which made her one of the most admired actresses down south.

She has also collaborated with some of the biggest stars in Hindi films, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

The actress of Rudra fame broke into the business by playing several notable roles in South Asian movies like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, and others. Her captivating personality and exquisite character acting won her many admirers.

If we are talking about south divas, let’s not forget Krithi Shetty. She made her lead acting debut at the age of 17 in the Telugu film Uppena, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings and directed by Buchi Babu Sana after she made a small appearance in the Hindi film Super 30. The movie made over 100 crore at the box office, making it a financial triumph.

With significant successes like Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, and many others, the Punjabi kudi has a sizable fan base in the south. The stunning woman made her Hindi film debut with Yaariyan, and for De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, she underwent a significant physical metamorphosis. Her innocent beauty has won the hearts of her admirers. She has also starred in several Hindi movies, many of which will soon be released.

