Meet These 5 Look-Alikes Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What are the chances that you have a doppelgänger? According to one of the studies, the chances of two people sharing the exact facial features is less than 1 in 1 trillion. In other words, there is only a one in 135 chance that a single pair of doppelgängers exists on our 7 billion-person-strong planet. But thanks to social media platforms, somehow we end up getting a few similarities with our Bollywoodwood actresses, and today we will be talking about the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yes, you read that right. From cinemas to Instagram, we have found multiple look-alikes of the actress.

Advertisement

When Sneha Ullal first appeared in the film Lucky, she was labeled as Aishwarya Rai’s copy, and she is still compared to the Dhoom 2 actress. According to reports, she was also referred to as Salman’s discovery. Sneha’s Bollywood career was brief before she moved on to South films.

Manasi Naik is a well-known Marathi film actress and she is known for her performance in Marathi film songs like Baghtoy Rikshawala and Murder Maestri. She is frequently compared to Aishwarya Rai because her face resembles Aishwarya to a large extent.

Advertisement

Aamna Imran’s pictures and videos continue to go viral on social media because fans say she is a replica of Aishwarya Rai. Aamna is from Pakistan, according to media reports, Aamna describes herself as Aishwarya’s biggest fan, and anyone can be misled by looking at Aamna’s pictures.

Ammuj Amrita’s pictures and videos are all over the Internet and if you ask why? The reason for this is that her face is identical to Aishwarya Rai’s. Users also tell them about the actress’s clone. A video in which she looked exactly like Aishwarya Rai recently made headlines.

Mahlagha Jaberi is an Iranian model who is best known as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger. You can also be misled by Mahlagha’s photos because her face resembles that of Aishwarya Rai. Her photos are always the most popular on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here