Meet Tollywood's Brothers-in-Law Who Excelled as Actors and Producers

The Telugu film industry is known for producing gems, be it actors, directors, or producers. Today, we are going to talk about the Tollywood superstars and their brothers-in-law. From Mahesh Babu to Jr NTR, these actors share a wonderful bond with their in-laws. So much so that some have featured in films together. Let’s take a look.

Here is the list of Tollywood brothers-in-law:

Mahesh Babu & Sudheer Babu

Let’s start the list with Mahesh Babu and Sudhir Babu. Sudheer Babu is married to Priyadarshini, the younger sister of Mahesh Babu. The actor is not just following the footsteps of Mahesh Babu but has emerged as a great actor in his own style. Fans must remember him from his Bollywood debut Baaghi.

Jr NTR & Nitin Chandra

Nitin Chandra, who is already trained in acting, is now all set to enter the film industry with the title Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru directed by Satish Vegeshna. The film will also star Jr NTR. He is the younger brother of Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Chiranjeevi & Allu Arvind

Chiranjeevi is known for his acting skills in the industry, while Allu Arvind is a renowned producer. The combination of these two artists has scripted several success stories at the box office. Chiranjeevi is married to Allu Arvind’s younger sister Surekha.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya & Rana Daggubati

Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati are also relatives. If Naga Chaitanya is showing his ability as a South actor, Rana is also showing his ability with the pan-India image through different language movies. The actor mainly is known for his roles in Bahubali and Banglore Naatkal along with Bollywood movies like Baby, The Ghazi Attack and Housefull 4.

SS Rajamouli & Chandrasekhar Yeleti

Gunnam Gangaraju is Rajamouli’s wife Rama’s cousin. Gunnam Gangaraju’s wife’s brother is Chandrasekhar Yeleti. SS Rajamouli is showing his ability as a top director on the pan-India level. Chandra Shekhar, too, is working in the films.

