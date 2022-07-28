Meet Urfi Javed’s Fashion Blogger Sister Asfi

Well, it won’t be a lie if we say Urfi Javed keeps making headlines with her fashion statements. She is known as the DIY queen of the industry. Be it her casual dinner outfits or any party fit, she definitely knows how to make heads turn.

And, if you are thinking that these sisters are carbon copies, then you can’t be more wrong here. Asfi Javed, Urfi’s younger sister, appears to be quite the opposite. Not too bold, blogger Asfi has her own fashion statement.

Recently, a few of her pictures have surfaced on the internet where Asfi is looking drop-dead gorgeous. As of now, we all know Orange is the new black, and Asfi is proving it right. Oumph! can we all take a moment and appreciate the whole ensemble? Yes, please. Her goal-worthy figure and the bodycon dress are complimenting each other so well. Keeping the entire fit subtle she went with sleek hair and minimal gold jewelleries.

Later Asfi donned the actual all-black fit and posed like a diva. She was wearing a black basis blazer dress paired with black heels and a black sling bag. You can surely ace this fit just like her. Again she kept it very simple and teamed it with a pair of golden hoops and a sleek bun.

Urfi Javed, on the other hand, has been causing a stir on social media with her cutout fashion. She also elevated her sense of style by donning a costume that was covered in sewn-on blades.

