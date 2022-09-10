Meet WWE Superstar Saurav Gurjar, the Villain in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which ensembles a multi-talented star cast, has a rising world wrestling entertainment performer as its supervillain. The film, which includes high-profile actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, stars WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, about whom little had been known thus far.

Becoming a wrestler was Saurav’s childhood dream, but luck took him to Bollywood. To fulfil his dream, 14 years ago, Saurabh moved to Mumbai from his hometown Gwalior. However, this is not the first time Saurav appearing on screen, the actor has earlier played the role of Bheem in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s TV show Mahabharat (2013-2014).

Back in 2019, Saurav divulged his film journey and said that he signed the contract for Brahmastra and WWE on the same day in 2018. Initially, he was not ready to do the film as his plans and goals were all linked to WWE but after meeting Ayan Mukerji he agreed to get on board for the project.

It wasn’t easy for Saurav as he was contracted to WWE, but Ayan explained to him how this will be good for his wrestling career as well. Saurav said that WWE also acknowledged that the film would be beneficial in building a market for him.

Saurav, who is busy in WWE in America, considers Facebook to be a turning point in his career. He was selected through Facebook for the character of Bheema in Mahabharata. During the shooting of Brahmastra, Saurav signed a 3-year deal with WWE in 2018. After the Great Khali in WWE, Saurabh has now raised the flag of India.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra had a grand release on September 9 after a decade in making. The mythological thriller teems with action, drama, romance, and heavy VFX effects. Brahmastra is a three-part franchise.

