Meet Yusuf Ibrahim, the Head of Security Who Handled Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

This Friday, pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding are flooding our social media feeds. While several pictures of the couple feature their famous Bollywood colleagues, there are somewhere we get to see how there is an entire team of people working tirelessly to make everything smooth for the couple. One such person happens to be Yusuf Ibrahim. The man is Alia’s security in-charge and is regularly spotted with the actor.

On Friday, Yusuf’s picture with the newlywed couple was liked by 11 thousand users. The security consultant posed with Alia and Ranbir and wrote: “Shh. Mabrook, Mr and Mrs Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.”

Advertisement

Yusuf managed the security at the most looked forward wedding of the year on Thursday. A video shared by the paparazzi showed how Yusuf was handling the throngs of paparazzi who waited outside the couple’s residence. The security head was seen distributing sweets and refreshments to the paparazzi along with Alia's publicists in the video.

A look at Yusuf’s Instagram profile would reveal how the security consultant has been with Alia during her recent promotions for Gangubai Kathiawadi. He even accompanied the actress to Berlin where her recent film was premiered at the Berlinale.

Advertisement

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Yusuf has been with Alia for the longest time. He has been with the 29-year-old actress during the extensive shoot schedules, red carpet events, and promotions. The report quoted a source saying, “Yusuf Ibrahim was single-handedly managing huge security detail in order to ensure the safety of the bride and groom, the celebrity guests, and managing the massive paparazzi crowd who had been stationed outside the wedding venue.”

Besides handling security for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Yusuf had also partly handled the security for the wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif last year.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at their residence in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.