Meezaan Is ‘Hesitant’ To Do Web Series: ‘Cannot Commit So Much Time for A Project’

Web has become one of those mediums now that all actors want to explore. With the pandemic, and the boom of the OTT, many celebs made an entry into this space. While some celebs decided to make their comeback with this medium- like Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit, many other A-listers like Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgn decided to give the medium a try. And interest for web is not just limited to Bollywood stars! South actors like Raashi Khanna, Samantha Akkineni amongst others made their Hindi debut with web series However, Bollywood actor Meezaan is ‘hesitant’ to be a part of the OTT medium.

Talking to ETimes, Meezaan revealed that he has been offered many web series but is hesitant to say yes to these. He said, “I have been offered many web shows, but I don’t want to get into web right now. I feel like I have just got into films. I am doing films and I love films. It is what I have grown up watching and it is what I have studied. I do enjoy watching web shows. I binge watch them full day at home when I am free. Times are evolving, everyone is doing web shows, but personally I have been a little hesitant."

The exact reason seems to the time that one has to commit to do an OTT show. Meezaan added, “Web shows call for longer commitments in terms of shooting number of episodes and seasons. At this point I cannot commit so much time for a project as I am busy with films. So, web shows will have to wait for now."

Meezaan, who happens to be Jaaved Jaaferi, had made his Bollywood debut with Malaal in 2019. The actor was paired opposite Sharmin Sehgal, who was also a debutant. He was next seen in Hungama 2, where he shared the screen with Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty. The film also starred Pranitha Subhash. Owing to the pandemic, Hungama 2 had released digitally.

