Megan Fox Says She Drinks Fiance Machine Gun Kelly's Blood 'For Ritual Purposes Only'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the Internet’s most PDA-packed couple. The actress and the singer have been going out for some time and have taken the next step in their relationship in January this year, with Machine Gun Kelly proposing to Megan Fox.

Fox recently shot for the cover of Glamour magazine and took to Instagram to post the same. In the interview, the actress opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and the couple’s rituals which involve blood drinking.

To celebrate their engagement, the couple posted a reel that featured Machine Gun Kelly kneeling down and proposing to her. Megan Fox captioned the momentous post, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22."

Advertisement

The twist in the end left everyone in a state of shock and confusion as several netizens took to the comment section to express their feelings on the couple drinking each other’s blood. When asked the same in the interview with Glamour, Fox responded, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood," she continued while laughing “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Advertisement

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’", she said animatedly, as reported by Glamour.

Advertisement

Megan Fox is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly and shares three children with actor Brian Austin Green.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.